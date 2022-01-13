Karnataka: Congress' Mekedatu Padayatra 'Temporarily Cancelled' Due to COVID-19

The decision to postpone the padayatra comes a day after the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting the rally as well as barring travelling intra and inter district for it.

The padayatra began at the confluence of the Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers in Kanakapura, to demand speedy implementation of the Mekedatu dam project. The state government, run by the BJP, issued prohibitory orders against the padayatra on Wednesday, 12 January.

Ramanagara district became a police fortress as about 4,000 police personnel landed there in the backdrop of the government's order to stop the padayatra. The issue became a political flashpoint, and the rally was continuing towards Bengaluru amid high drama.