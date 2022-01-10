K’taka CM Bommai Flays State Cong President Shivakumar for Refusing COVID Test

State Congress has launched a 10-day padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The padayatra was inaugurated on Sunday and it has entered its second day.

Thousands of people are participating in the protest causing worry of a rapid spread of pandemic. Congress leaders, however, justified that the BJP is trying to show wrong numbers and scuttle padayatra. They have also questioned that the BJP central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have participated in rallies in Uttar Pradesh defying COVID-19 norms.