K’taka CM Bommai Flays State Cong President Shivakumar for Refusing COVID Test

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Basavaraj Bommai)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, 10 January, flayed state Congress President DK Shivakumar for refusing to undergo COVID-19 tests.
While interacting with reporters, he said: "The government is concerned about the health of Shivakumar. He had walked for so long and it was necessary to conduct his tests. The health checkup of all those who are taking part in padayatra is important."
A doctor had entered DK Shivakumar's camp, asking him for his sample as part of random testing. However, Shivakumar refused and said that he was a public representative and would alert doctors if he had any symptoms.
However, CM Bommai said that carrying out tests on him and others was the duty of the health department. He does not understand this, it can't be helped, the CM added.
Once the case is registered, automatically the law will take its own course. Whichever action is supposed to be taken under particular IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections, they would be initiated. There is no discrimination between a big leader and common man here, he stated.
Based on the situation evolving out of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the decisions of lockdown and restrictions are taken.
Karnataka Police has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against State Congress President DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and 30 others on Monday, after they carried out padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu Project by the government despite curfew orders.
The case has been registered in Sathanur police station of Ramanagara district. The case has been lodged under IPC Sections 141 (by means of criminal force or show of criminal force to compel any person to do what he is legally bound to do), 143 (unlawful assembly), 290 (public nuisance), and 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others). They have also been booked under the Disaster Management Act.
State Congress has launched a 10-day padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The padayatra was inaugurated on Sunday and it has entered its second day.
Thousands of people are participating in the protest causing worry of a rapid spread of pandemic. Congress leaders, however, justified that the BJP is trying to show wrong numbers and scuttle padayatra. They have also questioned that the BJP central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have participated in rallies in Uttar Pradesh defying COVID-19 norms.