Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Have Surveys Predicted a BJP Sweep in Karnataka?

Mood surveys ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have predicted a BJP-led NDA sweep in most north Indian states, while the five southern states are largely set to go the Opposition way. All the southern states, barring Karnataka.

India Today and CVoter's Mood of the Nation survey has predicted that the BJP and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka will win 24 out of the 28 Parliamentary seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his visit to the state recently, said that the "situation is favourable for the NDA to win all 28 seats in Karnataka."

The BJP's projected win in Karnataka comes months after the Congress made a comeback in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls. So, does this mean the Congress, which is in power in the state, is losing its ground?