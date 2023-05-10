Karnataka Exit Poll Results Live: Verdict To Be Out Shortly

Karnataka Exit Polls Live: The voters of Karnataka cast their vote on Wednesday, 10 May, and all eyes are now on the exit polls.

The final results will only come in on Counting Day, 13 May, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.

The election is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May. While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.

Over 918 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents. Police forces were deployed across the state ahead of Wednesday, with enhanced security in the state's border areas.