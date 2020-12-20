Karnataka Congress Leader Welcomes BJP’s Bill on Cow Slaughter Ban

Although last week, Karnataka Congress Committee president, DK Shivakumar met Ibrahim at the latter's residence to dissuade him from quitting Congress.

But Ibrahim met JD(S) supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda and his son, HD Kumaraswamy at their house and sent a strong signal that he is 'ready' to quit. But interestingly, even HD Kumaraswamy and the JD(S) has said that it will oppose the anti cow slaughter bill.

Soon after this incident, Siddaramaiah obliquely maintained in Mysuru that none are indispensable for the party. "People and 'leaders' need Congress to survive. Congress has survived and seen many desertions in the past," he said but did not mention anyone's name in his response to a question.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)