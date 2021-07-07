Cabinet Reshuffle: Nod to Yediyurappa Opponents of Karnataka, TN Kongu Leader

Also inducted into the cabinet are Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Bengaluru who was in-charge of Puducherry elections.

Chandrasekhar, who is originally from Kerala, has been remaining neutral during the power struggles within Karnataka's BJP circles. "He is very close to the high command. It is not because of recommendations from the state unit that he has got a cabinet berth," a source said.

Does this mean that Yediyurappa's say does not matter anymore to the Centre?

"No strong leader from the Yediyurappa camp were inducted into the cabinet. It sends out a clear message," a BJP source said. However, the BJP which is expected to face Legislative Assembly polls in Karnataka in 2023, has done its best to appease its Lingayat vote base.

Bhagwanth Khuba, a Lingayat, was inducted into the cabinet. He is MP from Bidar. Khuba is a Banajiga Lingayat, like Yediyurappa. "The BJP is still not ready to appease other communities from among the Lingayats," the source said. Panchamasali Lingayats have been up in arms against Yediyurappa, even communicating that they would want a replacement for him.

The common reason for the four MPs to have reached the cabinet is the Assembly polls of 2023 which is slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls. "All the four leaders have hold in their own communities and sends out the message to the voters that Yediyurappa alone does not decide the fate of BJP in Karnataka," said a political analyst.

In the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, the BJP has further dampened its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by deciding on one cabinet berth.