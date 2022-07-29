Karnataka BJP Youth Leader Murder Case Handed Over to NIA: CM Bommai

Three days after a youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Praveen Nettaru was killed in Karnataka, the case of his murder was handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, 29 July, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced.

Two persons – Zakir and Shafique – were arrested in connection with the murder on Thursday.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)