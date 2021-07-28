Modi, Shah Laud Yediyurappa's 'Monumental Contribution' as Bommai Takes Oath

PM Modi acknowledged the "monumental contribution" of BS Yediyurappa who stepped down from the post on Monday.
Even as he congratulated Basavaraj Bommai for taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 28 July, took to Twitter to acknowledge the "monumental contribution" of BS Yediyurappa who stepped down from the post on Monday.
Bommai, who was appointed as the new CM on Tuesday in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative meet, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure (sic)."
PM Modi's comments come while many see Yediyurappa's exit as 'unceremonious' as he faced resistance from within the party over issues like giving preference to Congress-JD(S) defectors who were inducted into the party and his family's alleged interference in governance issues.
Home Minister Amit Shah too took to Twitter to congratulate Bommai, while also acknowledging Yediyurappa's contributions.
"Shri @BSYBJP Ji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government," he said.
Yediyurappa also retweeted PM Modi and Amit Shah to thank them.
As Bommai took oath on Wednesday, speculations are rife that Yediyurappa might be around and be given a prominent post in Karnataka BJP.
Modi and Shah's acknowledgements also come after top Lingayat seers expressed their disappointment publicly over the "ouster" of Yediyurappa. “Yediyurappa’s tears will wash away BJP in Karnataka,” Lingayat seer had said on 26 July after Yediyurappa's resignation.
