Oath-Taking of Karnataka Ministers at 2:15 pm Today: CM Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka Cabinet expansion could happen next week.
The oath-taking ceremony for the Karnataka Cabinet ministers will take place at 2:15 pm at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, 4 August, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
"We have already discussed everything related to the ministers in the past two days in Delhi. We'll get the official Council of Ministers list who will take the oath... The ceremony will take place at 2:15 pm at Raj Bhavan," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A day earlier, the CM had reportedly said, "The central BJP leadership will discuss with (former CM) BS Yediyurappa the Cabinet expansion. There is a difference of opinion on whether to continue the Deputy CM post. Regarding BY Vijayendra (Yediyurappa's son), the party will take a final call."
Last week, Bommai had said he explained the necessity for an early Cabinet expansion in the meeting with BJP President JP Nadda. "We will get the nod within next week. I have not discussed the list of probable ministers in today's meeting. But told the need of early decision on this issue," the 61-year-old leader had told reporters in Delhi, reported PTI.
The newly appointed Karnataka CM had arrived in the national capital on Friday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking to Twitter after the meeting, PM Modi wrote that he had conveyed his best wishes to CM Bommai and assured him full support for the development of Karnataka.
Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka CM on 28 July, a day after he was selected for the post in the aftermath of BS Yediyurappa's resignation.
Bommai was serving as the state's Minister of Home Affairs under the Yediyurappa government.
