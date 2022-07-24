Kargil Vijay Divas: Defence Minister Says ‘PoK Will Always Be Part of India’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets family members of army personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)
Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 'Kargil Vijay Divas' in Jammu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, 24 July, that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will always be a part of India.
Recalling the sacrifice of the Indian Army in the 55-day Kargil War, Singh said, “A resolution has been passed in the Parliament on PoK. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is on the other side of LoC.”
Singh said that India is one of the most powerful countries in the world as compared to 1962 when China captured India’s area in Ladakh under the leadership of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
He said, "In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our Prime Minister. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world.”
After the event, he met with the family members of army personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu.
Singh said, "Will remember those who laid their lives in service of the country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for the country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in the 1999 war, I bow down to them.”
The Kargil War started in May 1999 after Pakistani soldiers managed to occupy key positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control in the Kargil sector. The war officially came to an end on 26 July 1999.
The defence minister also announced the setting up of joint theatre commands of the tri-services to enhance coordination among the armed forces.
Speaking during a programme organised by the Jammu Kashmir People's Forum in Jammu, he added that India is fast-moving to becoming the world’s largest exporter of defence equipment.
Singh added, "India was the world's largest importer (of defence products). Today, India is not the world's largest importer but is among the top 25 nations engaged in defence exports."
Rajnath Singh said that India is exporting defence equipment worth Rs 13,000 crore and it has fixed a target to increase from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore by 2025-26.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)