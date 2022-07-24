Kargil Vijay Divas: Defence Minister Says ‘PoK Will Always Be Part of India’

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of 'Kargil Vijay Divas' in Jammu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, 24 July, that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will always be a part of India.

Recalling the sacrifice of the Indian Army in the 55-day Kargil War, Singh said, “A resolution has been passed in the Parliament on PoK. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is on the other side of LoC.”