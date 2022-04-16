Despite Ukraine War, India Receives Simulators, Equipment For S-400 From Russia

Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, India continues to receive defence supplies from Moscow.

The country recently received additional S-400 air defence (second regiment) systems from Russia. According to a report in the Economic Times, more units of S-400 are expected to arrive in the coming days as per the contract schedule.

The second regiment includes simulators and other training-related equipment only. It does not have missiles or launchers, reported ANI, quoting sources from the defence.

Last year, India had received the first regiment of the equipment, and some of them have already been deployed in the country to overcome threats from Pakistan and China. India has reportedly ordered five regiments.