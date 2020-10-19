Kamal Nath Stirs Row Over ‘Item’ Remark Against Imarti Devi

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath embroiled himself in controversy ahead of the crucial by-poll in the state. Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday, 19 October, targeted Cabinet Minister Imarti Devi during a campaign rally in Gwalior’s Dabra constituency. Without mentioning Imarti Devi’s name, the former MP Chief Minister said: “Our candidates are straightforward in nature, not like her, what is her name (the crowd replied 'Imarti Devi')... why should I even take her name? What an item!”

Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Following the political row, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Kamal Nath for the unsavoury comment and said: “It's an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to MP's daughters and sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It's a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate. Shame on him,” as quoted by ANI.

Chouhan further stated that Kamal Nath used derogatory words for a woman who struggled as a labourer to reach the rank of a minister, she is contributing to nation-building by working as a public servant,” Chouhan told ANI. Chouhan also said that he will observe silence under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the former chief minister for his comments, ANI reported.

Imarti Devi, who was earlier in the Congress, is now a Cabinet Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit President Vishnu Dutt Sharma said: “On the second day of Navratri, Kamal Nath has insulted the women power by calling a woman an item. The people of the state will respond to it,” IANS reported. By-elections are scheduled to be held in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on 3 November.

