We Choose Unity: Chidambaram Quotes Joe Biden for Bihar, MP Voters

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday, 18 October, took to Twitter to quote America’s Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the states that are soon going to the polls.

Chidambaram then went on to state that it is a “good vow that the people of Bihar, MP and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths this month.”

Further, Chidamabaram, pointed out that the re-election of Jacinda Ardern, on Saturday, 17 October, as the New Zealand Prime Minister “gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy”.