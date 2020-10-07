Jignesh Mevani Detained in Ahmedabad Ahead of Protest Over Hathras

Speaking to The Quint, Mevani said that he was not allowed to leave the Circuit House, where he was staying.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has been kept under house arrest in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad by the police on Wednesday, 7 October, ahead of a rally seeking justice for the Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Hathras.

According to The Indian Express, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda, along with dozens of other protestors have also been detained.

Mevani took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he had been detained in Ahmedabad and was not being allowed to move out of the room. He added that Congress working state president Hardik Patel was also not being allowed to participate in the Pratikar Rally that had been planned.

Speaking to The Quint, Mevani alleged that he was not allowed to even leave the Circuit House in Ahmedabad, where he was staying. "I was staying in Circuit House, we were supposed to hold a protest rally for Hathras victim. We thought since we don't have permission, we would go there and anyway would get detained. But they did not even let me leave the Circuit House,” Mevani said.

Gujarat Police told The Quint that Mevani had been prevented from going to the rally since it had not received the due permission and was under house arrest.

“Permission was not given to the organisers of the rally. He was about to go for the rally. So, he has been kept under surveillance at the Circuit House,” Ahmedabad Sector 2 DCP Gautam Parmar said. According to The Indian Express, the rally had been organised by various voluntary organisations in Ahmedabad, seeking justice for the Hathras victim and was backed by the Opposition Congress.

UP Police Failed to Take Prompt Action: Mevani

Mevani, who was present at the protest against the Hathras incident held on 2 October at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, had lashed out at the UP Police, who he said had failed to take prompt action.

“What happened in Hathras establishes that the state of Uttar Pradesh and the Union of India have failed to establish these special legislations. First, they should feel ashamed of the fact that even after so many years of Independence, we haven’t been able to prevent atrocities against the Dalits and the Tribals, especially women.” Mevani to The Quint

“UP Police failed to take prompt action in wake of crime. Neither was the offence registered, not were the accused apprehended. A judgment by the apex court says that if there is no immediate arrest or FIR, the concerned officers also become offenders. A case should be registered against them under the Atrocities Act. There is strong evidence to book this DM under the Atrocities Act. Justice wouldn't just mean, justice for the victim. A case should be registered against the DM,” he added. Opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat, were seen at the protest on 2 October, while activists such Kanhaiya Kumar were among the demonstrators as well. Actor Swara Bhasker was present there, too and AAP MLA Atishi Marlena was also seen with CM Arvind Kejriwal. (With inputs from The Indian Express.)