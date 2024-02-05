Jharkhand Political Crisis: JMM, Congress MLAs Return Ahead of Floor Test Today

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan greets newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren after the oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan on Friday, 2 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Over 40 Jharkhand MLAs from the ruling alliance flew back to Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of a crucial floor test that is scheduled to take place on Monday, 5 February.
The MLAs, including those from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, had been whisked away to Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, in an attempt to counter "poaching" of the legislators.
Days after Hemant Soren stepped down, JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on Friday, 3 February. After inviting Champai Soren to form the state government, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan had directed him to prove the ruling alliance's majority on the floor of the House by Monday.
Former CM Hemant Soren, who is currently in ED custody, has been allowed to participate in the voting process of the floor test by a special court. Furthermore, the Jharkhand High Court is expected to hear a plea on Monday by Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by ED.
Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan government comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs, under the banner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Here is the seat composition in the 81-member Jharkhand legislative Assembly, where the majority mark is 41:
The mahagathbandhan government:
JMM: 29
INC: 17
CPI(ML)L: 1
RJD: 1
Total = 48 seats
The Opposition:
BJP: 26
AJSU: 3
Independent: 2
Total = 31 seats
One seat is held by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh and another seat is vacant.
