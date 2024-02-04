After Jharkhand, Bihar Congress MLAs Reach Hyderabad Amid 'Poaching Concerns'

At least 16 Congress MLAs from Bihar arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, 4 February. Reports suggest that the MLAs were brought to Hyderabad amid 'poaching concerns', as the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar seeks a trust vote on 12 February.
"Sixteen Congress MLAs are reaching Hyderabad and the rest will also join them soon," Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Singh told news agency ANI earlier on Sunday. He, however, added that the MLAs were in Hyderabad to "congratulate the newly formed Congress government" in Telangana.
"We will meet the CM (Revanth Reddy) and congratulate him..." he said, as per ANI.
The MLAs are being put up at Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Rangareddy and are likely to stay in the city till 11 February, reports said.
The development comes shortly after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs from Jharkhand – who were flown to Hyderabad after former CM Hemant Soren's resignation and arrest – returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening.
The floor test of the new government of Jharkhand, led by CM Champai Soren, is likely to be held in the Assembly on Monday, 5 February.
About 40 JMM and Congress MLAs had reached Hyderabad on 2 February in two special flights. They were staying at a resort in Hyderabad for the last three days. Their arrival in Hyderabad came amid apprehensions that the BJP might try to poach them before the trust vote.
