Jharkhand BJP Urges Action Against Muslim Youth Assaulted for 'Abusing the PM'

'Don't Want to Be Part of Political Game': Victim's Brother

Khan’s younger brother Rehan lodged an FIR into the incident. He said that Zeeshan has been “quiet” since the incident. He added that his brother is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and doesn’t comprehend the gravity of the situation.

He said that the family was being involved in the "BJP vs Congress" political game and that the family wants no part in the "blame game".

He said, "Here are a lot of people who are coming in. Media and political leaders…I see the political blame game, BJP vs Congress… But frankly we don’t want to be part of this. I don’t want to take matters forward.”

Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar told The Indian Express that two people, Jeetu Shaw and Sanjay Sharma, have been arrested and have been sent to judicial custody. He refused to divulge further details.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)