Jharkhand Assembly Passes Bill Against Mob Lynching Amid Opposition From BJP

The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, 21 December, passed the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021', reported news agency ANI.

Jharkhand is the third state after Rajasthan and West Bengal to pass this kind of a Bill.

"The government has brought this Bill to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said after the Bill was passed in the state Assembly.

The Bill will be now be sent to the governor for his assent.