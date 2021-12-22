Jharkhand Assembly Passes Bill Against Mob Lynching Amid Opposition From BJP

The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, 21 December, passed the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021', reported news agency ANI.
Jharkhand is the third state after Rajasthan and West Bengal to pass this kind of a Bill.
"The government has brought this Bill to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said after the Bill was passed in the state Assembly.
The Bill will be now be sent to the governor for his assent.
The Bill was tabled in the Assembly by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, who said the aim of the Bill is to provide “effective security” to people, protect constitutional rights and create a deterrence for mob violence.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Bill provides for jail terms between three years to life as well as fines of as much as Rs 25 lakh against those involved in mob lynching which could lead to either death or injury of a person. It also provides for compensation for victims of mob violence and their families.
The Bill seeks punishment for “conspiracy or abetment or attempt to lynch”; “obstructing legal process” as well as “dissemination of offensive material”.
According to a report by The Tribune, the Bill also provides for punishment for those creating a “hostile environment” - threatening or coercing victims, their family members and or anyone providing assistance to them.
The Bill, in its current form, was reportedly opposed by the BJP, the Opposition party in the state, which wanted it to be sent to a select committee.
According to The Tribune, BJP leader CP Singh opposed the Bill, accusing the state government of introducing it “in a hurry for the appeasement of minorities”.
The report further said that the BJP attempted to introduced several amendments to the Bill, which were rejected by the state government by voice vote.
