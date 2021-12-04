“Day of Shame for Pakistan,” Pak PM as Sri Lankan Man Lynched by Mob

A Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan was on Friday lynched and set ablaze by a mob by supporters of an Islamist party who attacked the facility in Pakistan’s Punjab province alleging blasphemy, police said.

Condemning the act, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he would personally oversee an investigation into "the horrific vigilante attack" which he also called "a day of shame for Pakistan".

"Let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law," he tweeted.