Police Lathi-Charge Girl Students Protesting Board Results in Jharkhand

Girl students in Dhanbad who were protesting over the board examination results declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), were allegedly lathi-charged by the Jharkhand Police on Friday, 6 August.
The protesting girls forced their way to the gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force, news agency ANI reported.
State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a well-established procedure for reassessment. If any unsuccessful student wants to pass the exam, he/she should approach the grievance cell," ANI reported.
Demanding strong action, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Jharkhand said in a tweet, "The oppressive government of Jharkhand wants to suppress the voice of the people, yesterday's lathi-charge on girl students in Dhanbad is a shameful act. The public will answer them soon."
