Supreme Court Stays UP Govt's Takeover of Jauhar University’s Land in Rampur

The Supreme Court on Monday, 18 April, stayed the Uttar Pradesh government's takeover of the land of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar passed the interim order while issuing notice to the UP government on a plea by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

The plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order, which declined to interfere with the direction of Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Rampur, to take back nearly 400 acres of land, which was allotted to the university. The Trust is run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.