‘Hope in Justice System Restored’: SKM After SC Sets Aside Ashish Mishra’s Bail

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Mishra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has said that by cancelling the bail of the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case, Ashish Mishra alias Monu, the Supreme Court has restored hope in the justice system.
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to the accused on 10 February.
"After this order of the Supreme Court, (Union Minister for Home) Ajay Mishra Teni – Ashish's father – should be immediately sacked from the post of minister," the SKM demanded.
"Justice should be given to the farmers implicated in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and its eyewitnesses should be given protection," said the consortium of farmers that had carried out more than a year long agitation to protest the now-repealed three farm laws.
"Efforts were on to save the criminals from the very beginning in this heinous murder that took place on 3 October, and justice has been achieved only after repeated intervention of the Supreme Court. After this order, there is no justification left for Teni to continue in the Union Cabinet," the farmers said.
Even after a written recommendation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) working under the supervision of a judge, the Uttar Pradesh government did not file an appeal against the decision of the high court.
"Ultimately, the families of the deceased farmers approached the Supreme Court," it asserted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)