Lakhimpur Case: SC Revokes Ashish Mishra's Bail, Asks Him to Surrender in a Week

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Mishra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Supreme Court, on Monday, 18 April, set aside the bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had led to the deaths of four farmers.
The apex court asked Mishra to surrender within a week.
