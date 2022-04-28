Jammu & Kashmir Admin Disallows Ramadan Prayers at Jamia Masjid; Oppn Slams Move

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration said on Wednesday, 27 April, that the last congregational prayers of Ramadan on Friday would be disallowed at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.

The news was conveyed to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which is the grand mosque's managing body, on Wednesday night.

"It has been conveyed that the Jumat-ul-Vida (the last Friday prayers of Ramadan) and Shab-e-Qadr (night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan) would not be allowed at the grand mosque," said the secretary of the masjid, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, as per a report by The Indian Express.