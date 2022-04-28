Jammu & Kashmir Admin Disallows Ramadan Prayers at Jamia Masjid; Oppn Slams Move

Devotees offering prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid.
(Photo Courtesy: Muneeb Ul Islam)
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration said on Wednesday, 27 April, that the last congregational prayers of Ramadan on Friday would be disallowed at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.
The news was conveyed to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which is the grand mosque's managing body, on Wednesday night.
"It has been conveyed that the Jumat-ul-Vida (the last Friday prayers of Ramadan) and Shab-e-Qadr (night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan) would not be allowed at the grand mosque," said the secretary of the masjid, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, as per a report by The Indian Express.
A statement by the mosque's managing body also said that it "strongly denounces this decision of the authorities."
The state's police said that the decision to disallow the prayers was taken as they may not be able to handle such a large congregation.
"Traditionally, it is a huge congregation and it can easily spiral into an azadi protest. It would be difficult for us to manage such a huge congregation," a police officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the move was denounced by a number of Opposition parties in the state, most prominently the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also said that the ban on congregational prayers was "unfortunate," adding that the administration was attempting to create "artificial normalcy" in the erstwhile state.
"That is unfortunate. They say that the situation is almost normal. If it is normal, then why no permission to Shab and Jumait-ul-Vida (prayers) in Jamia Masjid?" Abdullah said while speaking to the press.
Meanwhile, the separatist Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also slammed the decision, calling it "outrageous."
"Not allowing congregational prayers on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida at the central Jamia mosque of the valley, which is thronged by lakhs of valley’s Muslims on this blessed day - when offering prayers at Jamia Masjid has greater blessings, is outrageous, and against the fundamental human right to religious practice," the organisation said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)