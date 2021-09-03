What Lies Ahead for Hurriyat After Separatist Leader Geelani's Demise?

The Big Story Podcast on Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the Future of Hurriyat. Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the 92-year-old veteran Hurriyat leader, who guided the separatist movement in Kashmir, passed away late on 1 September at his Srinagar residence.
Though he tendered his resignation from the Hurriyat Conference almost 15 months ago and had been in house dentition for more than a decade, his death brought a near-total blackout of communication services in the valley, an overnight curfew, and the presence of hundreds of security personnel on the streets of Srinagar.
A teacher-turned-separatist, Geelani’s political career spanned over six decades, rallying around a single unwavering agenda of merging Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. Apart from his hardline views, he commanded a large support group, especially among the valley’s youth.
However, his departure has now left his former party the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, without a captain and with Centre also considering a ban on the Hurriyat faction, the party is left at a crossroads on what lies in their future.
In today’s podcast, we discuss with Srinagar-based journalist Shakir Mir how Geelani shaped Kashmir politics over the years and what his death means for the future of the Hurriyat. Tune in!
