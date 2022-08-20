I-T Dept Raids Jharkhand Hotel in Search Of Partha Chatterjee's Aide

The man in question "is considered close" to Chatterjee, who was recently arrested from Kolkata by the ED in the school jobs scam.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Partha Chatterjee)
The Income Tax Department conducted a raid at a hotel in Bhandara Park in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after getting information about the visit of an alleged close aide of arrested former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, officials said.
The person, however, reportedly left the hotel hours before the I-T team arrived on Friday, 19 August.
Personnel of the income tax unit then sealed all the entrances of the park, which comprises a multiplex, a hotel and a marriage hall, the officials said.
The man in question "is considered close" to Chatterjee, who was recently arrested from Kolkata by the ED in the school jobs scam, they added.
The hotel staff, who were questioned by the team members, said he had arrived from Kolkata in a government vehicle, and was carrying "a big bag" with him.
Further investigation is underway, the officials added.
Chatterjee, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested by the ED last month in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)