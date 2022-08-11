IT Dept Detects Unaccounted Income of Over Rs 150 Cr After Raids on Jaipur Group

The Income tax department has detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 150 crore after it recently raided a Jaipur-based group engaged in the business of gems and jewellery, hospitality and real estate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Thursday, 11 August.

The raids were launched on 3 August and more than three dozen premises of the business group, which has not been named by the CBDT in its press statement, in Jaipur and Kota districts in Rajasthan were covered.

The Board said the department has seized "unaccounted assets" of over Rs 11 crore so far.