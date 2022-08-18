SSC Case: Judicial Custody of Partha Chatterjee, Aide Extended Till 31 Aug

A court in Kolkata on Thursday, 18 August, extended the judicial custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee till 31 August.

Earlier, the duo were remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata (Bankshall court) on 5 August.