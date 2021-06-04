‘Introspection’ for Elections: Amarinder Singh Meets Party Panel

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday, 4 June, met the three-member committee set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to resolve infighting in Congress’s Punjab unit and assess preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Singh told the media, that these are “inner-party” discussions, which he won’t reveal and added that the panel meet was a routine “introspection” for the elections that are six months away.

The panel has already met several MPs, MLAs, and Congress leader Navjot Sidhu. A report is likely to be submitted to Sonia Gandhi by this weekend.