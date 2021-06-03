Amarinder Singh Inducts 3 AAP MLAs Into Congress Before Delhi Meet

Just before leaving for Delhi to meet with the Congress three-member committee after weeks of infighting, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed three rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to the party on Thursday, 3 June.

Singh said the induction of the three legislators – Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, and Pirmal Singh Dhaula – has been approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, news agency IANS reported.

Patiala Member of Parliament and the CM's wife Preneet Kaur was also present during the joining ceremony. Punjab Congress tweeted photos of the same.