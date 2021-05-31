Punjab Congress Tussle: It’s Much More Than Just Captain Vs Sidhu

This is a very unpredictable juncture in Punjab politics. There is no doubt a great deal of disaffection against the ruling Congress government. Besides lack of action on the Bargari issue, the government is also seen to have been ineffective in tackling corruption and sand and drug mafia and in addressing the massive unemployment in the state.

However, the Opposition is in an even worse state - with AAP ridden by factionalism and defections and the Shiromani Akali Dal still facing a great deal of stigma due to the Bargari sacrilege and its initial support for the farm laws. The BJP, which is the Congress' main competitor for Hindu votes, has been reduced to a pariah following the farm laws and its leaders are finding it difficult to even go to public meetings.

For the first few years of its term, many saw the Congress as the least undesirable among a bunch of bad options.

This made Captain secure in his position, without doing really doing much.

"Captain hasn't doing anything, but at least he hasn't troubled anyone too much" was a common refrain.

The problem for the Congress, however, is that due to the disarray in other parties, the opposition has emerged manifested itself in two ways - internally in the form of Sidhu, Pargat Singh and others and externally - through a number of protests by farmers' groups, Panthic organisations etc.

The anti-farm law protests, in particular, have emerged as a major X-factor ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

As of now, there is no doubt that the anger is strongest against the BJP and after that, the Akali Dal.

But Congress insiders also fear that once an anti-establishment atmosphere has been created, it would be naive to believe that the state government would be immune to it.