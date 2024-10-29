'By Garlanding Gauri's Killers, They Have Emboldened Them': Kavitha Lankesh

advertisement
"I am Gauri. There are thousands of Gauris and we're all Gauris."
This was the slogan that reverberated through streets in Delhi and Bengaluru in 2017, when journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by motorbike-borne assailants in front of her residence.
Seven years later, as the trial still continues, a sessions court in Bengaluru granted bail to eight accused on 9 October. Sixteen of the 18 accused of Gauri's murder are now out on bail.
The accused recently let out on bail are: Amol Kale, Rajesh D Bangera, Vasudev Suryawanshi, Rushikesh Devadekar, Parshuram Waghmore, Ganesh Miskin, Amith Ramachandra Baddi and Manohar Yadave.
Two days after being out on bail, two of the accused — Parshuram Waghmore, who was reportedly the one who gunned down Gauri, and Manohar Yadave — were welcomed by local members of Sri Ram Sena with garlands, orange shawls, and chants of celebration after they returned to their hometown in Vijayapura, Karnataka.
Another shocking development came soon when Srikanth Pangarkar, an accused in the murder joined Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Jalna, Maharashtra.
Kavitha also said that since Congress put out a statement they should go a step ahead and file an First Information Report (FIR) against those who honoured the accused. "Their motive should be questioned. And we know what the motive is. It's saying that you're Hindutva heroes," she remarked.
Gauri used to write extensively against the rising Hindu right-wing nationalism; through her work she took on the system and the status quo.
Talking about the chain of events that eventually led to Gauri's killing, Kavitha said:
"I think it was her constant fight against Hindutva, one of the speeches, a lot of things came together. It was the every day, when she was fighting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the right-wing ideology all the time. The final thing was apparently the speech that she gave in Mangalore, which was completely misunderstood."
All these accused were booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, the Indian Arms Act and the Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act, 2000.
On 4 September this year, before the 7th anniversary of Gauri’s murder, four more accused were given bail — Bharat Kurane, Srikanth Pangarkar, Sujith Kumar and Sudhanva Gondhalekar — again, on the basis of delay in the progress in the trial.
On 16 July this year, accused KT Naveen Kumar, Suresh HL and Amit Degwekar were also given bail. These petitioners cited the High Court’s order of 7 December 2023, when it granted the first bail in the case to N Mohan Nayak.
They also submitted that 527 witnesses had been cited by the prosecution but only 130 witnesses had been examined since the trial began in July 2022.
Hence, Kavitha has been fighting and pressuring the government to make a case for fast-track court or a special court.
Gauri's case also had also opened many other links. It brought forth damning facts such as links of these accused to the murders of academic MM Kalburgi, CPI leader Govind Pansare, and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.
The October bail order also mentioned Dr. Veerendra Tavde, who led the organised crime syndicate and added more accused to the group.
When this reporter met Kavitha in 2019 at a protest site in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, she had said that Gauri had become "a source of strength over the years." Has anything changed over the years?
On being asked if Gauri would have continued being a journalist if she were alive, Kavitha was sure that Gauri wouldn't have bowed down.
"When she died, she had 80 cases against her from various right-wing groups. I think by this time, it would have been 200 cases or something. But she wouldn't have got bogged down, she would have stuck to her ideas and fought for a democratic, peaceful and harmonious country."
