The Importance of Being Gauri Lankesh: Sister Kavitha Lankesh Speaks

Kavitha Lankesh, Gauri Lankesh's sister speaks on her life and legacy.
Activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead near her home in Bengaluru on 5 September 2017. Hindu right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha is accused of having orchestrated the murder.
While the killing triggered a nationwide protest against right-wing sponsored violence, with #IamGauri becoming the campaign line, remembering Gauri is important as her life and legacy can still inspire many to stand up for justice and equality, Kavitha Lankesh told The Quint in an interview.
“By killing her, they wanted to set an example. If you were going to be against Hindutva or be pro-minorities, you need to be taught a lesson. She became a prime example. Otherwise, who will plan for one year to kill a five-foot, scrawny little woman?” Kavitha Lankesh asked.
Kavitha said, "After killing (Govind) Pansare, protests did happen, but not widely. The same thing happened with (Narendra) Dabholkar and (MM) Kalburgi. With Gauri’s killing they thought, protests would be a whimper and go away. They never knew that by killing her, there would be a roar. ‘I am Gauri’ reached all over the country, all over the world.”
Kavitha Lankesh spoke further of the Gauri she knew and the importance of being her.
Kavitha Lankesh spoke of growing up in a progressive and secular home, with a playwright father and a intuitive mother, "At this point we were very lower middle class financially. We had to struggle to pay our school fees, though it was a small school. We had to struggle for every month’s ration. My mother contributed a lot. While seeing all the penury and poverty at home, she made sure to teach us that we should stand on our own feet, as women. Especially, be economically independent. My father was… he didn’t even know which standard we were studying in. But when things started improving, and money started coming in, he used to give us blank cheques saying, ‘Go and buy any books you want’. That kind of helped us read books from all over the world.”
Gauri then went on to become a journalist, even as her mother wanted her to take up either engineering or medicine.
Gauri was "invested in whatever she did," Kavitha said, as she added, "That is probably why her passion and fervour were visible."
Kavitha Lankesh said, “I knew there were a lot of cases slapped on her. I knew people were trolling her. At one point she had told me, very jokingly and proudly, ‘I am on a hit list’. I had no clue what she was talking about. I said, ‘What do you mean ‘hit list’. You must be crazy’. I didn’t think she was making that much of a noise. I didn’t think she had an effect on so many people – for or against.”
