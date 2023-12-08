'Trial Delay': Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Granted Bail by Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to an accused in the murder of activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Details: The bail was granted to one Mohan Nayak by a single judge bench comprising Justice S Viashwajith Shetty, according to a report by Bar & Bench.

Advocate Amar Correa represented the accused, the report said.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok A Naik appeared for the prosecution, it added.

Why it matters: This is reportedly the first time that bail has been granted to an accused in connection with the murder of Lankesh, who had been shot dead in 2017 by two assailants outside her home in Bengaluru. The prominent journalist was also a vocal critic of right-wing Hindutva groups.