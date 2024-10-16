'Shocking & Disturbing,' Says Gauri Lankesh's Sister as Murder Accused Honoured

On Karnataka Congress' silence, Kavitha said the right-wing group did not announce the event was held for killing her, but portrayed it as if innocent Hindus were put behind bars. The Congress in Karnataka is caught between soft Hindutva and other issues, she added.

Justifying the felicitations, Neelakanth Kandagalla, the Sri Rama Sena leader in Vijayapura who organised the event said both Waghmore and Yadve are from his district and are members of the Sena. "It's difficult to believe that they would have committed this crime. They were in Vijayapura on the day of Vijaya Dashami, which marks the celebration of victory over evil, and therefore, the programme was held," he added. In July 2024, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal in Telangana, Thakur Raja Singh, felicitated the advocates who were representing Lankesh's killers at an event organised by the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi.

"In fact, Waghmore hails from a poor family and was earning his livelihood by selling utensils. The police were looking for a person who was 5.1 ft with kum kum on the forehead and picked up Waghmore, as the description did not match with those they had arrested from Maharashtra. Wagmore has not seen a gun nor can he fire one," Kandagalla claimed.