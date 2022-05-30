Ruckus After Ink Thrown at BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, 3 Detained

Ink thrown at Rakesh Tikait on Monday, 30 May in Bengaluru.
Three people were reportedly detained after ink was thrown at Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday, 30 May, while he was addressing an event organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha at the city's Gandhi Bhavan.
In a video of the incident, BKU workers can be seen thrashing a man with chairs after apprehending him.
The ruckus started while Takait was addressing a gathering over corruption allegations against Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.
The identity of the men or the clear motive behind the incident is yet unknown.
Speaking to the media, Tikait said that the violence at the event was carried out in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.
"No security has been provided by the local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government," Tikait said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The incident comes just two days after a similar attack on Kodihalli Chandrashekar by workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday, 28 May, over corruption allegations against him.
A group of party workers threw ink and slippers at Chandrashekar, the state president of Raitha Sangha, following a media briefing at the Press Club of Bengaluru.
According to The New Indian Express, eight people were arrested after the incident.