'Tikait Influenced by Parties': BKU Splits, 'Apolitical' Farmers' Body Formed

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday, 15 May, saw the body split into two separate outfits, with some farmer leaders forming a new Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical). The BKU had spearheaded the protest against the three contentious agricultural laws which had been repealed in November 2021.

The new BKU (Apolitical) is being led by Rajesh Singh Chauhan, who said that the decision to form the body was taken after being “insulted” and alleged the BKU had sided with political parties in the recently held state Assembly elections, news agency PTI reported. The outfit said that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had made certain political statements.