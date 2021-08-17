India Today Mood of the Nation Survey's Data on Modi & Yogi Doesn't Add Up

India Today's latest Mood of the Nation Survey came up with a surprising finding - that the proportion of people who find Narendra Modi as the most suitable person to be India's next Prime Minister has fallen from 38 percent in January 2021 to 24 percent in August 2021.

This is a massive fall and the PM's lowest popularity rating in the last seven years he has held office.

Since the fall has taken place during the last six months, it can broadly be attributed to the PM's handling of the COVID-19 second wave, his handling of the economy with inflation being the main factor, and the BJP's defeat in the Bengal Assembly elections.

This article will look at three aspects:

1. How credible are the findings of the survey regarding the fall in Modi's popularity?

2. Is the survey correct regarding the popularity of Yogi Adityanath?

3. What is the big picture emerging from the survey?