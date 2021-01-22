Why Yogi Adityanath is Best CM in 1 Poll, Below Average in Another

For the fourth time in a row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath became "India's best chief minister" according to India Today-Karvy's Mood of the Nation survey whose findings were made public on 21 January.

Barely a week earlier, the ABP CVoter State of the Nation poll ranked Adityanath as the 15th most popular chief minister in terms of Net Satisfaction, well below the national average. Instead, it was Naveen Patnaik of Odisha who emerged on top, according to the ABP CVoter poll.

So, two questions arise from these two surveys:

Why do the two surveys have such divergent results regarding Yogi Adityanath? How popular is Adityanath actually?

Let's try and answer these questions.