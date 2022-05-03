Modi Lands in Denmark for India-Nordic Summit, Takes Tour of PM Mette's Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
(Photo: Screengrab/PMO India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 3 May, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, on the second leg of his visit to three European nations. He was received at the Copenhagen airport by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
The PM, who is in Denmark to participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, was taken on a tour of PM Frederiksen's house upon his arrival.
Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that Prime Minister Modi was greeted by an 'enthusiastic' band playing Indian music at the airport.
He added that Modi was scheduled to meet with the business community at the India-Denmark Business Roundtable, the Indian diaspora, and later, Queen Margaret of Denmark.
According to the statement by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi, during his visit to Denmark, will take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, where the global leaders will take stock of mutual cooperation since the 1st India-Nordic Summit in 2018.
The summit will focus on topics such as post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.
Modi will participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries to discuss India's bilateral relations with them.
The prime minister will leave for India on Wednesday, 4 May, and will make a stop in France to meet with recently re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
