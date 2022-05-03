Ahead of Modi-Macron Meet, French Company Backs Out of India’s Submarine Project

In June 2021, the Defence Ministry had cleared the P-75I project and subsequently, Requests For Proposals (RFPs) were issued to two shortlisted Indian companies – private company Larsen and Toubro and state-run Mazagaon Docks Limited.

The two Indian companies (called strategic partners) had to tie up with one of the five shortlisted foreign companies. The foreign companies are listed as follows:

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Germany)

Navantia (Spain)

Naval Group (France)

Daewoo (South Korea)

Rosoboronexport (Russia)

They were to then respond to the RFP, according to the Defence Ministry.

The ₹43,000-crore contract will be awarded by the Defence Ministry following a detailed evaluation of the responses sent by the two strategic partners.