Between 2018–20, Over 4,000 Arrested for 'Promoting Enmity'; Maximum in UP

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, 2 August, said that between 2018 and 2020, a total of 4,794 people were arrested in offences connected with promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.

The government's reply came in a series of questions asked by Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mimi Chakraboty, including one in which she had sought to know, "The number of people arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity by NIA, Delhi Police and other agencies in the country, during the last three years, State-wise."