'Hunger Strike' if Drugs, Sacrilege Reports Not Shared: Sidhu to Punjab Govt

Navjot Singh Sidhu.
(Photo: The Quint)
In his latest threat to the Congress government in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, 25 November, said that he will go on a hunger strike against the state govt if it doesn't make public the reports on drugs menace in the region and the sacrilege incidents.
Pointing out that the “party came to power promising eradication of drugs”, Sidhu sought for the state agencies’ reports on the drugs issue — submitted in the High Court — to be shared with the public.
According to NDTV, Sidhu said:
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference in Punjab and publicly applauded Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, saying that the former cricketer was raising people's issues but the "Congress is hell-bent on suppressing him".
The Aam Aadmi Party convener reportedly hailed Sidhu's 'bravery' saying that he exposed Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's false promises ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters, he stated, "I applaud his bravery. (Chief Minister Charanjit) Channi was saying 'I have finished sand mafia in the state and reduced sand prices to Rs 5 per kg'. Immediately, Sidhu said, 'No... that is a lie. The rate is still Rs 20'," NDTV quoted.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)