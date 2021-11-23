Punjab Polls: Kejriwal Praises Sidhu, Says Cong Suppressing His Voice

monDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference in Punjab and publicly applauded Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, saying that the former cricketer was raising people's issues but the "Congress is hell-bent on suppressing him".

The Aam Aadmi Party convener reportedly hailed Sidhu's 'bravery' saying that he exposed Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's false promises ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, "I applaud his bravery. (Chief Minister Charanjit) Channi was saying 'I have finished sand mafia in the state and reduced sand prices to Rs 5 per kg'. Immediately, Sidhu said, 'No... that is a lie. The rate is still Rs 20'," NDTV quoted.

He added that Sidhu is doing a good job of 'sticking to his principles'.

Further, taking digs at the Congress, the AAP leader addressed speculation over the party's chief ministerial face in the upcoming polls. He asserted that neither the Congress nor the BJP have announced their CM candidates in Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand, respectively.

"I guarantee we'll announce it before them," Kejriwal told the reporters.