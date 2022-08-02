Amit Shah to Implement CAA After COVID Vaccination Drive, Suvendu Adhikari Says

During the meeting, Adhikari also brought up matters related to the party's functioning in West Bengal. He gave the home minister a list of 100 leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and urged him to launch corruption probes against all of them.

He also handed over letterheads of some TMC leaders, and alleged that they were used to recommend certain names for jobs in exchange for bribes, PTI reported.

After the meeting, Adhikari had taken to Twitter to say, "It's an honour for me to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him on how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest."