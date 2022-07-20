Film-Maker Avinash Das Arrested by Gujarat Police for Sharing Photo of Amit Shah

The Gujarat Police arrested filmmaker Avinash Das on Wednesday, 20 July, in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said.

A team of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch detained Das from his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday and brought him here in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Das was officially arrested at 4 am on Wednesday. We are now scanning his social media accounts to check if he had posted some other offensive material in the past. We will produce him in a court in the afternoon to seek his remand," Ahmedabad Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said.