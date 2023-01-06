Why Did Ram Mandir Leaders 'Bless' Rahul Gandhi? Not All Have the Same Reasons

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra being spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, received support from unexpected quarters, with several pro-Hindutva voices praising it.

Those who expressed support for the Yatra include: chief priest of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Champat Rai who is also the general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust, the trust's treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri and Mahant Sanjay Das of the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Interestingly, these comments were followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement accusing the Congress of "delaying the construction of the Ram temple" and promising that the construction will be completed by 1 January 2024.

What explains this sudden show of support? Does it really mean warning bells for BJP as some reports have argued?

There are several layers to this.