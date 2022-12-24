A Band, a Mom Who Misses Her Kids, a Freedom Fighter: Faces of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Nitin Ganpat Nandodkar has been cycling along with the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the past two months. Wearing a costume with the Congress party's name and symbol, and party flags erected on his bicycle, Nandodkar started from Kolhapur and cycled all the way to Haryana's Faridabad on Friday, 23 December, where the yatra reached before entering Delhi on Saturday.

"I will go till Srinagar on my bicycle. It's been two months since I started on this yatra. I have stitched these clothes myself," he said. The motive behind cycling along with the yatra, he said, was to protest the rise in fuel prices.