'High Command's Decision Final': CM Yediyurappa Amid Exit Speculation

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa met with over 30 seers from various mutts on Tuesday, 20 July.
Amid strong speculations of his exit from office, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, 20 July, reportedly indicated that he will have to step down from his post if the BJP top brass calls for a change of leadership in the state.
According to news agency ANI, the CM, who had met with a delegation of over 30 seers from various mutts on Tuesday, hinted at his resignation at the gathering.
Swami further stated, "When we questioned Yediyurappa about what really has happened, he said he will not comment on that and that the high command's decision is final. He did not say anything else."
The seer, who had led the delegation, asserted the mutts' support for Yediyurappa, adding that the BJP Karnataka will invite a major backlash if the veteran leader, who is also the face of the Lingayat community in the party, is removed.
As buzz of the leader's removal has gained traction, Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders and others from the community, which forms a large chunk of the state's voting population, have expressed their staunch support of Yediyurappa.
"The unanimous opinion of the pontiffs is – don't replace Yediyurappa. If it is done, you (BJP) will face bad consequences in the days to come. What is the need for a change?" Dingaleshwar Swami was quoted as saying by PTI, after his meeting with the chief minister.
Asserting that their opposition to Yediyurappa's removal is not because he belongs to the Lingayat community, but because he has served as a good leader for Karnataka.
As many as 300-400 seers are expected to congregate in Bangalore in the next few days, ahead of the speculated exit, sources told PTI.
Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, 16 July, amid rumours of his resignation.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying, "I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media). During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit to carry out development works in the state."
The Karnataka chief minister is expected to hang up his boots any day between 26 July and 15 August, sources told The Quint.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
