Don't Know Anything About Leadership Change: Yediyurappa After Meeting PM

Earlier on Friday, Yediyurappa, along with the chief ministers of five other states, had participated in a video conference with the PM to discuss COVID-19 management.

The Karnataka CM has been facing criticism from his own party members, feeding into speculation of a possible change in leadership in the state.

In June, Yediyurappa had asserted that there was 'no political crisis at all'. "What is happening is just because one or two people (legislators) are saying something in the media, it is creating misunderstanding...these one or two people speaking against me is not new, they have been doing it since the beginning and it is getting highlighted," he was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)